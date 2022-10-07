Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -4.00% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.41. Its current price is -67.06% under its 52-week high of $16.41 and 9.86% more than its 52-week low of $4.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -33.86% below the high and +10.97% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PSNY’s SMA-200 is $9.99.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 8.99 right now. PSNY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 93.83, resulting in an 15.85 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.85% of shares. A total of 93 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.41% of its stock and 6.21% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AMF Tjanstepension AB holding total of 4.4 million shares that make 0.21% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 38.77 million.

An overview of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) traded 2,624,238 shares per day, with a moving average of $6.33 and price change of -1.72. With the moving average of $7.67 and a price change of -3.33, about 2,092,971 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PSNY’s 100-day average volume is 3,050,613 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.81 and a price change of -4.85.