As of Thursday, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) stock closed at $77.65, down from $79.60 the previous day. While Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has underperformed by -2.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIS fell by -35.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $126.20 to $74.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for FIS. Wells Fargo also Downgraded FIS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $101 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2022. Evercore ISI June 13, 2022d the rating to Outperform on June 13, 2022, and set its price target from $115 to $135. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FIS, as published in its report on May 18, 2022. Stephens’s report from April 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $125 for FIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Investors in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FIS is recording 4.01M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.76%, with a gain of 1.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $117.22, showing growth from the present price of $77.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Shares?

The Information Technology Services market is dominated by Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) based in the USA. When comparing Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 56.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FIS has increased by 1.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 47,743,735 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.36 billion, following the purchase of 869,407 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in FIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 634,310 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.14 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 34,402,780.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -876,070 position in FIS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.59 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.17%, now holding 26.36 million shares worth $2.41 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its FIS holdings by 1.23% and now holds 24.95 million FIS shares valued at $2.28 billion with the added 0.3 million shares during the period. FIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.