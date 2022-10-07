The share price of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) fell to $45.52 per share on Thursday from $46.06. While Dow Inc. has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOW fell by -20.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.86 to $43.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.47% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on September 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DOW. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Downgraded DOW shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2022. Credit Suisse June 22, 2022d the rating to Underperform on June 22, 2022, and set its price target from $67 to $49. Citigroup June 17, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DOW, as published in its report on June 17, 2022. Alembic Global Advisors’s report from May 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for DOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of DOW’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Dow Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DOW is recording an average volume of 5.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.29%, with a gain of 3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.59, showing growth from the present price of $45.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dow Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Chemicals sector, Dow Inc. (DOW) is based in the USA. When comparing Dow Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -10.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOW has decreased by -0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 61,104,532 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.12 billion, following the sale of -176,232 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DOW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -290,084 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.94 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,103,507.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,912 position in DOW. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -5.09 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.93%, now holding 26.88 million shares worth $1.37 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its DOW holdings by 1.48% and now holds 13.1 million DOW shares valued at $668.34 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. DOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.70% at present.