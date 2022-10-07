Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) marked $22.81 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $23.13. While Alkermes plc has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALKS fell by -26.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.00 to $21.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.32% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) recommending Neutral. Goldman also rated ALKS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 20, 2022. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ALKS, as published in its report on December 01, 2021. Jefferies’s report from October 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $36 for ALKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Alkermes plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALKS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.69%, with a gain of 1.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.20, showing growth from the present price of $22.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alkermes plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALKS has increased by 3.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,857,932 shares of the stock, with a value of $399.03 million, following the purchase of 492,760 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $332.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,040,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 162,900 position in ALKS. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -10.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -50.29%, now holding 10.44 million shares worth $247.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its ALKS holdings by -48.12% and now holds 5.96 million ALKS shares valued at $140.96 million with the lessened -5.52 million shares during the period.