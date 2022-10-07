A share of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) closed at $80.12 per share on Thursday, down from $80.89 day before. While LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LYB fell by -12.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.53 to $71.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.74% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LYB. Vertical Research also Downgraded LYB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $96 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Underperform rating on June 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. Alembic Global Advisors May 31, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LYB, as published in its report on May 31, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from May 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $115 for LYB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

It’s important to note that LYB shareholders are currently getting $4.76 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LYB is registering an average volume of 2.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a gain of 7.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.96, showing growth from the present price of $80.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Chemicals market, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is based in the USA. When comparing LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LYB has increased by 4.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,988,011 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.57 billion, following the purchase of 1,202,736 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LYB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,609,464 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.47 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,714,348.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -7,195,764 position in LYB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.61%, now holding 12.52 million shares worth $1.04 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its LYB holdings by -3.71% and now holds 10.18 million LYB shares valued at $844.74 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. LYB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.10% at present.