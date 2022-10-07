As of Thursday, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) stock closed at $129.51, down from $133.10 the previous day. While Darden Restaurants Inc. has underperformed by -2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRI fell by -17.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $157.85 to $110.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.44% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Bernstein on September 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DRI. BofA Securities also rated DRI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2022. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on June 22, 2022, but set its price target from $175 to $155. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DRI, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Stifel’s report from December 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $165 for DRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Investors in Darden Restaurants Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $4.84 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DRI is recording 1.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a gain of 0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $140.77, showing growth from the present price of $129.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Darden Restaurants Inc. Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) based in the USA. When comparing Darden Restaurants Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in DRI has increased by 0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,849,338 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.96 billion, following the purchase of 17,295 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in DRI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,626 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.94 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,643,508.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -67,632 position in DRI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 32455.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.53%, now holding 6.07 million shares worth $750.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its DRI holdings by -7.51% and now holds 4.99 million DRI shares valued at $617.8 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. DRI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.00% at present.