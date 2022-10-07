General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) marked $66.22 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $67.44. While General Electric Company has underperformed by -1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GE fell by -36.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.17 to $59.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.84% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein started tracking General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GE. Bernstein also rated GE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 11, 2022. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GE, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. Jefferies’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for GE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

GE currently pays a dividend of $0.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of General Electric Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a gain of 5.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.12, showing growth from the present price of $66.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze General Electric Company Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in GE has increased by 12.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 86,642,960 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.36 billion, following the purchase of 9,518,620 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -29,562,324 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.14 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 83,586,458.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,254,893 position in GE. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 4.64 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.95%, now holding 51.31 million shares worth $3.77 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GE holdings by 1.90% and now holds 44.84 million GE shares valued at $3.29 billion with the added 0.84 million shares during the period. GE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.10% at present.