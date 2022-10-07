Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) closed Thursday at $58.89 per share, up from $58.17 a day earlier. While Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FBHS fell by -37.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $109.23 to $53.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FBHS. BofA Securities also Upgraded FBHS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $84 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2022. BofA Securities April 11, 2022d the rating to Underperform on April 11, 2022, and set its price target from $118 to $74. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FBHS, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $91 for FBHS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

The current dividend for FBHS investors is set at $1.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FBHS is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a gain of 8.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.86, showing growth from the present price of $58.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FBHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. Shares?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances market. When comparing Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FBHS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FBHS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FBHS has decreased by -2.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,985,963 shares of the stock, with a value of $859.16 million, following the sale of -305,917 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FBHS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -320,899 additional shares for a total stake of worth $441.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,187,885.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -220,500 position in FBHS. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.63%, now holding 5.71 million shares worth $350.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its FBHS holdings by -40.28% and now holds 5.23 million FBHS shares valued at $321.48 million with the lessened -3.53 million shares during the period. FBHS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.