As of Thursday, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) stock closed at $182.24, down from $187.05 the previous day. While FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLT fell by -30.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $282.02 to $173.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.30% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FLT. Credit Suisse also rated FLT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $270 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2021. BofA Securities January 06, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FLT, as published in its report on January 06, 2021. Mizuho’s report from August 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $250 for FLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLT is recording 554.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $278.86, showing growth from the present price of $182.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. Shares?

The Information Technology Services market is dominated by FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) based in the USA. When comparing FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FLT has decreased by -3.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,030,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.71 billion, following the sale of -277,869 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in FLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,480,684 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.34 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,317,545.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 775,047 position in FLT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 57828.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.58%, now holding 3.61 million shares worth $767.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. increased its FLT holdings by 15.14% and now holds 3.57 million FLT shares valued at $757.87 million with the added 0.47 million shares during the period. FLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.30% at present.