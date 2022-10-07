In Thursday’s session, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) marked $58.65 per share, down from $60.09 in the previous session. While Edison International has underperformed by -2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EIX rose by 3.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.32 to $55.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.05% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Edison International (NYSE: EIX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for EIX. UBS June 06, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 06, 2022, and set its price target from $75 to $73. Mizuho May 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EIX, as published in its report on May 10, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from July 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $59 for EIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

With EIX’s current dividend of $2.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Edison International’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EIX has an average volume of 1.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a gain of 2.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.62, showing growth from the present price of $58.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Edison International Shares?

Utilities – Regulated Electric giant Edison International (EIX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Edison International shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EIX has increased by 2.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,768,778 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.97 billion, following the purchase of 884,245 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 814,769 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.95 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,703,577.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,170,328 position in EIX. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 2.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.27%, now holding 21.1 million shares worth $1.43 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its EIX holdings by 0.65% and now holds 16.93 million EIX shares valued at $1.15 billion with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. EIX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.