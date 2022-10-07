Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) closed Thursday at $15.12 per share, down from $15.30 a day earlier. While Easterly Government Properties Inc. has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DEA fell by -28.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.65 to $15.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.65% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on January 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for DEA. Citigroup also rated DEA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on May 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. Raymond James January 12, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DEA, as published in its report on January 12, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from December 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $26 for DEA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

The current dividend for DEA investors is set at $1.06 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DEA is recording an average volume of 592.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.87%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.17, showing growth from the present price of $15.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Easterly Government Properties Inc. Shares?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Office market. When comparing Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DEA has increased by 2.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,384,375 shares of the stock, with a value of $258.2 million, following the purchase of 308,798 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,896 additional shares for a total stake of worth $182.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,181,700.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 203,310 position in DEA. Federated Global Investment Manag purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.94%, now holding 2.52 million shares worth $45.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its DEA holdings by -10.93% and now holds 1.96 million DEA shares valued at $35.15 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. DEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.