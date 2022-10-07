As of Thursday, Paychex Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock closed at $111.69, down from $114.59 the previous day. While Paychex Inc. has underperformed by -2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAYX fell by -5.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.92 to $109.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.19% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to Neutral. A report published by Cowen on January 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PAYX. Citigroup also Downgraded PAYX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 06, 2021. Citigroup October 05, 2021d the rating to Neutral on October 05, 2021, and set its price target from $121 to $125. Wolfe Research April 07, 2021d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for PAYX, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from December 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $105 for PAYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Investors in Paychex Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Paychex Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PAYX is recording 1.60M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a loss of -1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $127.72, showing growth from the present price of $111.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paychex Inc. Shares?

The Staffing & Employment Services market is dominated by Paychex Inc. (PAYX) based in the USA. When comparing Paychex Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PAYX has increased by 1.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,496,985 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.51 billion, following the purchase of 484,733 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PAYX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -206,867 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.53 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,543,615.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -827,860 position in PAYX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.03%, now holding 13.17 million shares worth $1.62 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Walter Scott & Partners Ltd. decreased its PAYX holdings by -6.13% and now holds 8.52 million PAYX shares valued at $1.05 billion with the lessened -0.56 million shares during the period. PAYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.60% at present.