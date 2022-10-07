The share price of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) fell to $5.44 per share on Thursday from $5.46. While ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASX fell by -24.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.15 to $4.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.16% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2021, Goldman Downgraded ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) to Neutral. A report published by Nomura on June 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ASX. Macquarie August 01, 2019d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ASX, as published in its report on August 01, 2019. Cowen’s report from May 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ASX shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ASX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.47 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ASX is recording an average volume of 7.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a gain of 8.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.20, showing growth from the present price of $5.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is based in the Taiwan. When comparing ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 54.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s position in ASX has decreased by -2.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,148,290 shares of the stock, with a value of $144.85 million, following the sale of -537,393 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ASX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -669,240 additional shares for a total stake of worth $89.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,522,356.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 6,519,046 position in ASX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.05%, now holding 5.95 million shares worth $34.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its ASX holdings by -5.46% and now holds 5.35 million ASX shares valued at $30.81 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. ASX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.70% at present.