A share of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) closed at $0.82 per share on Thursday, up from $0.60 day before. While Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 36.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLVR fell by -88.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.65 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.29% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on July 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for CLVR.

Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLVR is registering an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.17%, with a gain of 35.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.90, showing growth from the present price of $0.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLVR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLVR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLVR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s position in CLVR has increased by 1.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,466,892 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.02 million, following the purchase of 30,461 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in CLVR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,530.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,068,623 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,138,423.

During the first quarter, Merlin Capital LLC subtracted a -34,389 position in CLVR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 59.89%, now holding 0.64 million shares worth $0.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its CLVR holdings by -53.52% and now holds 0.45 million CLVR shares valued at $0.37 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period. CLVR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.30% at present.