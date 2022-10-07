As of Thursday, Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) stock closed at $65.80, down from $66.31 the previous day. While Omnicom Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMC fell by -12.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.61 to $61.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.84% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) to Overweight. A report published by Macquarie on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OMC. Barclays March 14, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OMC, as published in its report on March 14, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from February 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $85 for OMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Investors in Omnicom Group Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Omnicom Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OMC is recording 1.34M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a gain of 3.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.00, showing growth from the present price of $65.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omnicom Group Inc. Shares?

The Advertising Agencies market is dominated by Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) based in the USA. When comparing Omnicom Group Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OMC has increased by 0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,599,253 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.58 billion, following the purchase of 67,432 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OMC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 45,172 additional shares for a total stake of worth $865.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,944,273.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -548,259 position in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Managem purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.77%, now holding 7.64 million shares worth $511.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its OMC holdings by -27.01% and now holds 7.61 million OMC shares valued at $508.91 million with the lessened -2.81 million shares during the period. OMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.30% at present.