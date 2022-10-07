Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) closed Thursday at $24.94 per share, down from $25.53 a day earlier. While Americold Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -2.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLD fell by -11.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.51 to $23.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.52% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) to Sector Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COLD. JP Morgan also Downgraded COLD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on January 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $34. BofA Securities January 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for COLD, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from January 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37 for COLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

The current dividend for COLD investors is set at $0.88 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and COLD is recording an average volume of 1.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a gain of 1.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.20, showing growth from the present price of $24.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Americold Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cohen & Steers Capital Management’s position in COLD has increased by 6.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,655,352 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.28 billion, following the purchase of 2,809,146 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in COLD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -55,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.09 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,149,972.

During the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. subtracted a -381,191 position in COLD. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 7.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 87.08%, now holding 16.32 million shares worth $480.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its COLD holdings by 69.33% and now holds 13.63 million COLD shares valued at $400.96 million with the added 5.58 million shares during the period.