In Thursday’s session, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) marked $86.25 per share, down from $87.74 in the previous session. While Bunge Limited has underperformed by -1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BG rose by 2.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $128.40 to $80.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.88% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated BG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2022. BofA Securities June 30, 2022d the rating to Buy on June 30, 2022, and set its price target from $140 to $135. BofA Securities April 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BG, as published in its report on April 19, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $120 for BG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

With BG’s current dividend of $2.50 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bunge Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BG has an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a gain of 4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $129.00, showing growth from the present price of $86.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bunge Limited Shares?

Farm Products giant Bunge Limited (BG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bunge Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in BG has increased by 2.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,491,696 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.73 billion, following the purchase of 381,991 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,209,639 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.49 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,024,193.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 39,802 position in BG. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.37%, now holding 4.78 million shares worth $474.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its BG holdings by -34.28% and now holds 4.44 million BG shares valued at $440.31 million with the lessened -2.32 million shares during the period. BG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.20% at present.