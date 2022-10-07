Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) closed Thursday at $21.74 per share, up from $21.61 a day earlier. While Associated Banc-Corp has overperformed by 0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASB fell by -1.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.78 to $17.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.93% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) to Overweight. Wells Fargo also Downgraded ASB shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 04, 2021. Wells Fargo October 08, 2020d the rating to Overweight on October 08, 2020, and set its price target from $16 to $18. Jefferies July 09, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ASB, as published in its report on July 09, 2020. Wells Fargo’s report from March 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ASB shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

The current dividend for ASB investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Associated Banc-Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASB is recording an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a gain of 8.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.38, showing growth from the present price of $21.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Associated Banc-Corp Shares?

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Associated Banc-Corp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ASB has increased by 2.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,234,586 shares of the stock, with a value of $325.34 million, following the purchase of 418,875 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ASB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 26,149 additional shares for a total stake of worth $294.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,716,838.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 558,893 position in ASB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.68 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.30%, now holding 8.61 million shares worth $172.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC decreased its ASB holdings by -0.37% and now holds 5.98 million ASB shares valued at $119.87 million with the lessened 22394.0 shares during the period. ASB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.30% at present.