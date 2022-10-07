Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) closed Thursday at $10.83 per share, down from $11.34 a day earlier. While Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has underperformed by -4.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQN fell by -26.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.01 to $10.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.28% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2022, National Bank Financial Downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) to Sector Perform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on November 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for AQN. Credit Suisse also rated AQN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2021. BofA/Merrill April 23, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for AQN, as published in its report on April 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

The current dividend for AQN investors is set at $0.98 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AQN is recording an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a loss of -2.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.33, showing growth from the present price of $10.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Shares?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Renewable market. When comparing Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -132.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AQN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.83% at present.