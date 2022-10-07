A share of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) closed at $16.33 per share on Thursday, down from $16.51 day before. While America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMX fell by -5.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.65 to $16.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.87% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, UBS Upgraded America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on August 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AMX. JP Morgan also Downgraded AMX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 18, 2022. Itau BBA October 06, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AMX, as published in its report on October 06, 2021. New Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

It’s important to note that AMX shareholders are currently getting $0.64 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMX is registering an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a loss of -3.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.88, showing growth from the present price of $16.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

A giant in the Telecom Services market, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is based in the Mexico. When comparing America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AMX has decreased by -3.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 42,049,527 shares of the stock, with a value of $714.84 million, following the sale of -1,305,240 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 629,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $296.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,458,736.

During the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC subtracted a -274,663 position in AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. sold an additional -1.05 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.08%, now holding 11.91 million shares worth $202.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC increased its AMX holdings by 0.68% and now holds 10.65 million AMX shares valued at $181.03 million with the added 72379.0 shares during the period. AMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.