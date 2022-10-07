In Thursday’s session, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) marked $84.51 per share, down from $87.70 in the previous session. While American Electric Power Company Inc. has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEP fell by -0.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $105.60 to $80.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.93% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AEP. Wells Fargo also Upgraded AEP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $101 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2022. Edward Jones initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AEP, as published in its report on March 11, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from January 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $93 for AEP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

With AEP’s current dividend of $3.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AEP has an average volume of 2.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a loss of -5.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $107.81, showing growth from the present price of $84.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Electric Power Company Inc. Shares?

Utilities – Regulated Electric giant American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing American Electric Power Company Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AEP has increased by 3.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,549,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.46 billion, following the purchase of 1,367,063 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AEP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,103,575 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.97 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,685,720.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,327,884 position in AEP. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.53%, now holding 19.1 million shares worth $1.91 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its AEP holdings by 30.26% and now holds 10.06 million AEP shares valued at $1.01 billion with the added 2.34 million shares during the period. AEP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.60% at present.