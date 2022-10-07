A share of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) closed at $4.17 per share on Thursday, down from $4.26 day before. While Aegon N.V. has underperformed by -2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEG fell by -18.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.22 to $3.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.42% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Societe Generale Upgraded Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) to Buy. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on July 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AEG. Credit Suisse November 24, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AEG, as published in its report on November 24, 2021. Societe Generale also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

It’s important to note that AEG shareholders are currently getting $0.21 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs.

Aegon N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AEG is registering an average volume of 3.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.74%, with a gain of 4.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.79, showing growth from the present price of $4.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aegon N.V. Shares?

A giant in the Insurance – Diversified market, Aegon N.V. (AEG) is based in the Netherlands. When comparing Aegon N.V. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -146.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in AEG has increased by 0.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 127,736,992 shares of the stock, with a value of $573.54 million, following the purchase of 1,106,280 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in AEG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -457,346 additional shares for a total stake of worth $97.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,690,082.

During the first quarter, Private Management Group, Inc. subtracted a -58,012 position in AEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates L sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.85%, now holding 5.1 million shares worth $22.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Aperio Group LLC increased its AEG holdings by 16.02% and now holds 4.81 million AEG shares valued at $21.58 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. AEG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.00% at present.