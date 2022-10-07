In Thursday’s session, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) marked $150.97 per share, down from $151.89 in the previous session. While Analog Devices Inc. has underperformed by -0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADI fell by -9.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $191.95 to $138.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.45% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Needham Downgraded Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to Hold. A report published by UBS on February 17, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADI. Truist also reiterated ADI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $208 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2022. Morgan Stanley Reiterated the rating as Equal-Weight on February 17, 2022, but set its price target from $194 to $196. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for ADI, as published in its report on February 17, 2022. Daiwa Securities’s report from February 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $200 for ADI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

With ADI’s current dividend of $3.04 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Analog Devices Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADI has an average volume of 3.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a gain of 6.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $195.07, showing growth from the present price of $150.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Analog Devices Inc. Shares?

Semiconductors giant Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Analog Devices Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ADI has increased by 1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,701,789 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.62 billion, following the purchase of 444,658 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ADI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -483,261 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.71 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,473,010.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -714,580 position in ADI. JPMorgan Investment Management, I sold an additional -1.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.29%, now holding 17.44 million shares worth $2.64 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its ADI holdings by -0.99% and now holds 10.7 million ADI shares valued at $1.62 billion with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. ADI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.60% at present.