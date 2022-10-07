A share of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) closed at $142.38 per share on Thursday, down from $144.37 day before. While American Express Company has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXP fell by -17.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $199.55 to $134.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.76% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on June 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for AXP. JP Morgan April 11, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AXP, as published in its report on April 11, 2022. Daiwa Securities’s report from February 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $215 for AXP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

It’s important to note that AXP shareholders are currently getting $2.08 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

American Express Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AXP is registering an average volume of 3.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.69%, with a gain of 3.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $176.80, showing growth from the present price of $142.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Express Company Shares?

A giant in the Credit Services market, American Express Company (AXP) is based in the USA. When comparing American Express Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AXP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 137,379 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.76 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,446,809.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -2,423,161 position in AXP. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.88%, now holding 26.85 million shares worth $4.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its AXP holdings by -16.95% and now holds 23.88 million AXP shares valued at $3.63 billion with the lessened -4.88 million shares during the period. AXP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.60% at present.