Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) marked $14.89 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $14.66. While Xerox Holdings Corporation has overperformed by 1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XRX fell by -29.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.14 to $13.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.24% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) recommending Underperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for XRX. Credit Suisse also Downgraded XRX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 27, 2021. JP Morgan July 24, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for XRX, as published in its report on July 24, 2020. Loop Capital’s report from April 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for XRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)

XRX currently pays a dividend of $1.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Xerox Holdings Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.62M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XRX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.42%, with a gain of 2.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.42, showing decline from the present price of $14.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xerox Holdings Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Icahn Associates Holding LLC’s position in XRX has increased by 6.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,245,314 shares of the stock, with a value of $569.16 million, following the purchase of 2,130,423 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in XRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,250,111 additional shares for a total stake of worth $209.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,623,162.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -1,009,486 position in XRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 1.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.75%, now holding 8.51 million shares worth $141.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its XRX holdings by -1.11% and now holds 6.22 million XRX shares valued at $103.43 million with the lessened 70035.0 shares during the period. XRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.