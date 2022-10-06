In Wednesday’s session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) marked $19.40 per share, up from $19.00 in the previous session. While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has overperformed by 2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBLK fell by -21.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.99 to $16.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.30% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) recommending Buy. Pareto also Downgraded SBLK shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. DNB Markets July 29, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SBLK, as published in its report on July 29, 2020. DNB Markets’s report from March 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10.40 for SBLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

With SBLK’s current dividend of $6.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 43.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SBLK has an average volume of 2.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a gain of 6.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.29, showing growth from the present price of $19.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Shares?

Marine Shipping giant Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is based in the Greece and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBLK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBLK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,565,040 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,565,040.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC added a 1,189,905 position in SBLK. PSG Asset Management sold an additional 50381.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.46%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $27.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its SBLK holdings by -51.36% and now holds 1.03 million SBLK shares valued at $20.14 million with the lessened -1.09 million shares during the period. SBLK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.00% at present.