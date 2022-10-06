As of Wednesday, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) stock closed at $80.67, up from $80.46 the previous day. While Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has overperformed by 0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LYV fell by -19.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $127.75 to $73.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.70% in the last 200 days.

On July 05, 2022, Macquarie Upgraded Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) to Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on April 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LYV. Rosenblatt also rated LYV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $138 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LYV, as published in its report on July 16, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $97 for LYV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 670.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LYV is recording 1.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a gain of 3.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.92, showing growth from the present price of $80.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LYV has increased by 2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,309,752 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.38 billion, following the purchase of 366,320 additional shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group LP made another increased to its shares in LYV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,379,283 additional shares for a total stake of worth $883.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,775,997.

During the first quarter, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo added a 29,523 position in LYV. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.43 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.64%, now holding 7.26 million shares worth $656.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LYV holdings by 10.48% and now holds 6.99 million LYV shares valued at $631.9 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. LYV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.70% at present.