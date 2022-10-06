The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) marked $25.42 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $25.27. While The AES Corporation has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AES rose by 8.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.78 to $18.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.53% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AES. Goldman also rated AES shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2021. Susquehanna initiated its ‘Positive’ rating for AES, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Seaport Global Securities’s report from May 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AES shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

AES currently pays a dividend of $0.63 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The AES Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.20M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AES stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.80%, with a gain of 10.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.75, showing growth from the present price of $25.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The AES Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AES has increased by 3.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 83,923,465 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.14 billion, following the purchase of 2,717,843 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in AES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 465,775 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.66 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 65,351,544.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -723,286 position in AES. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.05 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.16%, now holding 34.38 million shares worth $874.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AES holdings by 3.07% and now holds 32.4 million AES shares valued at $824.57 million with the added 0.96 million shares during the period. AES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.60% at present.