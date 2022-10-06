The share price of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) fell to $9.90 per share on Wednesday from $9.96. While Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHO fell by -20.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.91 to $9.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.59% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SHO. Barclays also Downgraded SHO shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2022. Morgan Stanley January 18, 2022d the rating to Overweight on January 18, 2022, and set its price target from $13 to $14. BofA Securities January 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SHO, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SHO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 114.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SHO is recording an average volume of 4.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a loss of -0.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.20, showing growth from the present price of $9.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Hotel & Motel sector, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is based in the USA. When comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 190.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SHO has decreased by -1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,081,242 shares of the stock, with a value of $338.47 million, following the sale of -550,797 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SHO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -410,303 additional shares for a total stake of worth $170.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,632,300.

At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its SHO holdings by -1.97% and now holds 8.38 million SHO shares valued at $91.25 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period.