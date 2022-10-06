As of Wednesday, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:VIST) stock closed at $11.40, up from $10.23 the previous day. While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has overperformed by 11.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIST rose by 88.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.82 to $4.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.66% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) to Buy.

Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VIST is recording 638.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.02%, with a gain of 21.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.35, showing growth from the present price of $11.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) based in the Mexico. When comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1749.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s position in VIST has increased by 4.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,374,806 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.28 million, following the purchase of 159,804 additional shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in VIST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.24%.

At the end of the first quarter, North of South Capital LLP increased its VIST holdings by 12.18% and now holds 1.04 million VIST shares valued at $10.25 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. VIST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.68% at present.