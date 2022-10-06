In Wednesday’s session, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) marked $251.18 per share, up from $243.41 in the previous session. While Pioneer Natural Resources Company has overperformed by 3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PXD rose by 50.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $279.76 to $156.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. on August 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PXD. MKM Partners also rated PXD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $264 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. BofA Securities July 19, 2022d the rating to Underperform on July 19, 2022, and set its price target from $272 to $244. RBC Capital Mkts July 06, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for PXD, as published in its report on July 06, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $234 for PXD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

With PXD’s current dividend of $25.44 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PXD has an average volume of 2.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a gain of 16.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $283.71, showing growth from the present price of $251.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PXD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pioneer Natural Resources Company Shares?

Oil & Gas E&P giant Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 505.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PXD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PXD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PXD has decreased by -15.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,859,510 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.52 billion, following the sale of -3,229,332 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in PXD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,983,566 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.47 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,662,882.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -297,435 position in PXD. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.05%, now holding 12.72 million shares worth $3.22 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its PXD holdings by 15.81% and now holds 9.29 million PXD shares valued at $2.35 billion with the added 1.27 million shares during the period. PXD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.30% at present.