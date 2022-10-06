Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) closed Wednesday at $15.21 per share, down from $15.29 a day earlier. While Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has underperformed by -0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEB fell by -32.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.45 to $14.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) to Equal Weight. SMBC Nikko also rated PEB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 23, 2022. BofA Securities January 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PEB, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from January 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for PEB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

The current dividend for PEB investors is set at $0.04 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 143.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PEB is recording an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a loss of -1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.54, showing growth from the present price of $15.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PEB has decreased by -1.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,961,089 shares of the stock, with a value of $334.09 million, following the sale of -257,385 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PEB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 60,150 additional shares for a total stake of worth $263.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,939,175.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 636,463 position in PEB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 15002.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.19%, now holding 7.94 million shares worth $139.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its PEB holdings by 0.44% and now holds 6.53 million PEB shares valued at $115.12 million with the added 28849.0 shares during the period.