A share of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) closed at $32.62 per share on Wednesday, down from $32.76 day before. While Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JEF fell by -14.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.47 to $25.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.02% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for JEF. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded JEF shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 16, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on September 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. Keefe Bruyette September 16, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for JEF, as published in its report on September 16, 2020. Keefe Bruyette’s report from July 11, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $23 for JEF shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating.

Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

It’s important to note that JEF shareholders are currently getting $1.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -66.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JEF is registering an average volume of 1.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 9.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.75, showing growth from the present price of $32.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JEF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Financial Conglomerates market, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is based in the USA. When comparing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -86.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JEF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JEF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JEF has decreased by -1.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,132,138 shares of the stock, with a value of $646.04 million, following the sale of -387,877 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in JEF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.93%.

At the end of the first quarter, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its JEF holdings by 0.12% and now holds 5.77 million JEF shares valued at $185.18 million with the added 6910.0 shares during the period. JEF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.10% at present.