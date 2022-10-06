As of Wednesday, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock closed at $5.73, down from $5.90 the previous day. While Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has underperformed by -2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVDL fell by -42.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.59 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.12% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) to Hold. Stifel also Downgraded AVDL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 26, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on September 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $17. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AVDL, as published in its report on July 31, 2020. SVB Leerink’s report from July 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AVDL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)

One of the most important indicators of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -234.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AVDL is recording 720.13K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.48%, with a gain of 13.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.35, showing growth from the present price of $5.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVDL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVDL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVDL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tontine Associates LLC made another increased to its shares in AVDL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 50.09%.

At the end of the first quarter, Polar Capital LLP decreased its AVDL holdings by -12.09% and now holds 2.81 million AVDL shares valued at $18.67 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. AVDL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.20% at present.