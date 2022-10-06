Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) marked $54.73 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $53.96. While Micron Technology Inc. has overperformed by 1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MU fell by -22.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.45 to $48.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.05% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Summit Insights Upgraded Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on September 30, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for MU. Piper Sandler also reiterated MU shares as ‘Underweight’, quoting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 30, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on September 30, 2022, but set its price target from $64 to $60. Morgan Stanley resumed its ‘Underweight’ rating for MU, as published in its report on September 30, 2022. Mizuho’s report from September 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $52 for MU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

MU currently pays a dividend of $0.46 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Micron Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 17.25M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a gain of 7.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.92, showing growth from the present price of $54.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Micron Technology Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing Micron Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 54.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MU has increased by 0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 86,887,639 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.91 billion, following the purchase of 850,038 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,032,628 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.14 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,462,340.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,305,861 position in MU. Sanders Capital LLC purchased an additional 19010.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 41.94 million shares worth $2.37 billion. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its MU holdings by -1.00% and now holds 40.42 million MU shares valued at $2.28 billion with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. MU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.60% at present.