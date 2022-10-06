EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) marked $22.27 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $21.66. While EngageSmart Inc. has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESMT fell by -33.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.94 to $15.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.16% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on November 30, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for ESMT. BofA Securities also Upgraded ESMT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2021. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ESMT, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Raymond James’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ESMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of EngageSmart Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 448.60K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ESMT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a gain of 8.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.33, showing growth from the present price of $22.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EngageSmart Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP’s position in ESMT has increased by 21.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,611,732 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.16 million, following the purchase of 457,017 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ESMT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 536,820 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,312,913.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,762,805 position in ESMT. Woodline Partners LP purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.57%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $33.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ESMT holdings by 106.94% and now holds 1.47 million ESMT shares valued at $29.43 million with the added 0.76 million shares during the period. ESMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.80% at present.