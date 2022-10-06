Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) closed Wednesday at $45.98 per share, down from $46.19 a day earlier. While Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONS rose by 40.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.82 to $25.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.10% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) recommending Overweight. Piper Sandler also rated IONS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on March 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $64. Citigroup initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for IONS, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for IONS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IONS is recording an average volume of 988.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a gain of 3.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.17, showing growth from the present price of $45.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IONS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IONS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in IONS has decreased by -0.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,269,560 shares of the stock, with a value of $904.38 million, following the sale of -51,326 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IONS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 705,586 additional shares for a total stake of worth $640.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,056,046.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 97,630 position in IONS. Bellevue Asset Management AG sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.43%, now holding 9.78 million shares worth $415.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IONS holdings by -0.59% and now holds 7.01 million IONS shares valued at $297.85 million with the lessened 41645.0 shares during the period. IONS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.20% at present.