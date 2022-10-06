As of Wednesday, Flowserve Corporation’s (NYSE:FLS) stock closed at $26.83, up from $26.70 the previous day. While Flowserve Corporation has overperformed by 0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLS fell by -24.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.39 to $23.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.68% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLS. Mizuho also Upgraded FLS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $34. UBS October 15, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FLS, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from July 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for FLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

Investors in Flowserve Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Flowserve Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLS is recording 1.14M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a gain of 8.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.75, showing growth from the present price of $26.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flowserve Corporation Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Flowserve Corporation (FLS) based in the USA. When comparing Flowserve Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FLS has increased by 1.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,477,124 shares of the stock, with a value of $380.18 million, following the purchase of 226,113 additional shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in FLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -9,027 additional shares for a total stake of worth $328.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,770,663.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 5,713,410 position in FLS. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 6.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 173.36%, now holding 10.24 million shares worth $312.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FLS holdings by 0.87% and now holds 9.89 million FLS shares valued at $301.5 million with the added 84997.0 shares during the period.