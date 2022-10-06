Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) marked $13.23 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $13.27. While Harmonic Inc. has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLIT rose by 51.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.47 to $8.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.42% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on April 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HLIT. Needham also rated HLIT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 22, 2021. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for HLIT, as published in its report on May 22, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from April 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for HLIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Harmonic Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 979.79K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HLIT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 1.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.42, showing growth from the present price of $13.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmonic Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is one of the biggest names in Communication Equipment. When comparing Harmonic Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 786.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 17,357,821 shares of the stock, with a value of $195.45 million, following the purchase of 17,357,821 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HLIT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -427,167 additional shares for a total stake of worth $163.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,556,858.

During the first quarter, Scopia Capital Management LP subtracted a -2,302,466 position in HLIT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 96051.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.43%, now holding 6.83 million shares worth $76.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Trigran Investments, Inc. increased its HLIT holdings by 7.62% and now holds 6.05 million HLIT shares valued at $68.13 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period.