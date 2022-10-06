The share price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) fell to $9.53 per share on Wednesday from $9.74. While Hayward Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAYW fell by -57.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.65 to $8.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.44% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAYW. Credit Suisse also rated HAYW shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. Jefferies December 20, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for HAYW, as published in its report on December 20, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from November 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for HAYW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hayward Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HAYW is recording an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a gain of 2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.11, showing growth from the present price of $9.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAYW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hayward Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Electrical Equipment & Parts sector, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is based in the USA. When comparing Hayward Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAYW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAYW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 25,728,572 shares of the stock, with a value of $270.41 million, following the purchase of 25,728,572 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another increased to its shares in HAYW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,154,095 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,727,768.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,021,420 position in HAYW. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.58%, now holding 6.09 million shares worth $63.99 million.