Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) marked $201.02 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $201.24. While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALNY rose by 1.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $236.80 to $117.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.09% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ALNY. Morgan Stanley April 25, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ALNY, as published in its report on April 25, 2022. Citigroup’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $223 for ALNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -204.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALNY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -4.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $238.73, showing growth from the present price of $201.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALNY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALNY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ALNY has decreased by -10.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,882,737 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.87 billion, following the sale of -1,653,397 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in ALNY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,525,765 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.65 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,816,777.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 202,727 position in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.69%, now holding 9.97 million shares worth $2.06 billion. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its ALNY holdings by 2.99% and now holds 7.0 million ALNY shares valued at $1.45 billion with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. ALNY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.