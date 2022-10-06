In Wednesday’s session, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) marked $24.28 per share, down from $24.41 in the previous session. While Univar Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UNVR fell by -2.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.00 to $21.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.98% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on March 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for UNVR. UBS also rated UNVR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 21, 2021. Berenberg August 25, 2021d the rating to Buy on August 25, 2021, and set its price target from $25 to $28. Goldman May 11, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UNVR, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from March 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for UNVR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Univar Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UNVR has an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a gain of 5.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.11, showing growth from the present price of $24.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UNVR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Univar Solutions Inc. Shares?

Chemicals giant Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Univar Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UNVR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UNVR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UNVR has increased by 2.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,017,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $429.19 million, following the purchase of 429,422 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UNVR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 71,876 additional shares for a total stake of worth $328.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,025,011.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -3,729,159 position in UNVR. Edgepoint Investment Group, Inc. sold an additional -2.81 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.30%, now holding 9.25 million shares worth $233.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its UNVR holdings by -0.31% and now holds 5.46 million UNVR shares valued at $137.74 million with the lessened 17050.0 shares during the period.