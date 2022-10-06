The share price of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) fell to $30.21 per share on Wednesday from $30.62. While Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OHI rose by 1.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.71 to $24.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.61% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OHI. CapitalOne also rated OHI shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OHI, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from October 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for OHI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of OHI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OHI is recording an average volume of 1.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a gain of 1.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.29, showing growth from the present price of $30.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OHI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities sector, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is based in the USA. When comparing Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OHI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OHI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OHI has decreased by -1.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 33,754,159 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.1 billion, following the sale of -608,854 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OHI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -325,942 additional shares for a total stake of worth $715.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,907,130.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -211,566 position in OHI. Newton Investment Management Nort sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.83%, now holding 4.16 million shares worth $135.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its OHI holdings by -2.30% and now holds 4.13 million OHI shares valued at $134.93 million with the lessened 97282.0 shares during the period. OHI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.60% at present.