Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) marked $34.24 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $34.57. While Bentley Systems Incorporated has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BSY fell by -41.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.37 to $26.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.46% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BSY. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on May 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. KeyBanc Capital Markets March 10, 2021d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BSY, as published in its report on March 10, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $43 for BSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

BSY currently pays a dividend of $0.12 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bentley Systems Incorporated’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 747.99K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BSY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a gain of 8.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.78, showing growth from the present price of $34.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bentley Systems Incorporated Shares?

The USA based company Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing Bentley Systems Incorporated shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 108.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 20.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BSY has increased by 9.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,251,354 shares of the stock, with a value of $707.87 million, following the purchase of 1,744,848 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another increased to its shares in BSY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,068,341 additional shares for a total stake of worth $430.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,707,419.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 347,611 position in BSY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 79058.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.34%, now holding 3.45 million shares worth $127.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its BSY holdings by 7.51% and now holds 2.59 million BSY shares valued at $95.13 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. BSY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.60% at present.