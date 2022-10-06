Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) closed Wednesday at $106.11 per share, up from $102.58 a day earlier. While Helen of Troy Limited has overperformed by 3.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HELE fell by -51.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $256.26 to $96.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.42% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Sidoti on February 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HELE. DA Davidson also Downgraded HELE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $247 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 17, 2021. BofA Securities January 08, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HELE, as published in its report on January 08, 2021. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Helen of Troy Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HELE is recording an average volume of 273.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.96%, with a gain of 3.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $202.75, showing growth from the present price of $106.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HELE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helen of Troy Limited Shares?

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Household & Personal Products market. When comparing Helen of Troy Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HELE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HELE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HELE has decreased by -0.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,356,829 shares of the stock, with a value of $291.37 million, following the sale of -14,817 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HELE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -17,784 additional shares for a total stake of worth $276.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,235,184.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 283,404 position in HELE. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 90168.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.26%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $200.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its HELE holdings by 6.94% and now holds 1.56 million HELE shares valued at $193.44 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period.