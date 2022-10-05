As of Tuesday, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XM) stock closed at $11.29, up from $10.72 the previous day. While Qualtrics International Inc. has overperformed by 5.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XM fell by -72.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.28 to $9.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.69% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) to Outperform. Exane BNP Paribas also rated XM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2022. Morgan Stanley December 16, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for XM, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Goldman’s report from December 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $53 for XM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Qualtrics International Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XM is recording 1.82M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.49%, with a gain of 12.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.09, showing growth from the present price of $11.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qualtrics International Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in XM has increased by 14.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,508,345 shares of the stock, with a value of $104.23 million, following the purchase of 1,082,739 additional shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in XM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.86%.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its XM holdings by 24.66% and now holds 4.41 million XM shares valued at $54.02 million with the added 0.87 million shares during the period. XM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.