Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) closed Tuesday at $11.07 per share, up from $10.40 a day earlier. While Thoughtworks Holding Inc. has overperformed by 6.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWKS fell by -56.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.69 to $10.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.95% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on October 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TWKS. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TWKS, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TWKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TWKS is recording an average volume of 537.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a gain of 0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.06, showing growth from the present price of $11.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Thoughtworks Holding Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GIC Pte Ltd.’s position in TWKS has increased by 13.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,858,662 shares of the stock, with a value of $274.5 million, following the purchase of 2,402,016 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in TWKS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,274,651 additional shares for a total stake of worth $138.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,550,756.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 3,384,541 position in TWKS. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -1.84 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.87%, now holding 4.77 million shares worth $62.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its TWKS holdings by -0.36% and now holds 3.24 million TWKS shares valued at $42.69 million with the lessened 11832.0 shares during the period. TWKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.50% at present.