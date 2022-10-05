In Tuesday’s session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $35.72 per share, up from $33.41 in the previous session. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 6.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -29.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.18 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.62% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, Stifel Upgraded Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) to Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VERV. RBC Capital Mkts also rated VERV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 18, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on September 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $58. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VERV, as published in its report on July 12, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for VERV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VERV has an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.55%, with a gain of 4.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.86, showing growth from the present price of $35.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verve Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VERV has increased by 3.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,261,428 shares of the stock, with a value of $163.47 million, following the purchase of 155,649 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $120.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,138,167.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 40,189 position in VERV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.05%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $84.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its VERV holdings by 20.58% and now holds 2.03 million VERV shares valued at $78.03 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. VERV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.90% at present.