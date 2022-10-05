Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) marked $18.63 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $17.09. While Veracyte Inc. has overperformed by 9.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VCYT fell by -56.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.13 to $14.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.51% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) recommending Overweight. Raymond James also rated VCYT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on February 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $88. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VCYT, as published in its report on January 28, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from November 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $48 for VCYT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Weight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Veracyte Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 941.55K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VCYT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a gain of 9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.33, showing growth from the present price of $18.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VCYT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veracyte Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VCYT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VCYT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in VCYT has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,856,245 shares of the stock, with a value of $180.67 million, following the purchase of 100,221 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VCYT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 90,681 additional shares for a total stake of worth $134.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,587,506.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 938,918 position in VCYT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.37%, now holding 5.14 million shares worth $104.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VCYT holdings by 3.75% and now holds 5.12 million VCYT shares valued at $104.39 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period.