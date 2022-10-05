VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) closed Tuesday at $5.15 per share, up from $4.75 a day earlier. While VAALCO Energy Inc. has overperformed by 8.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EGY rose by 65.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.77 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.39% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on April 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EGY. ROTH Capital also rated EGY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 24, 2021. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on October 18, 2019, and assigned a price target of $2.70. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for EGY, as published in its report on August 10, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from April 15, 2009 suggests a price prediction of $6 for EGY shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

The current dividend for EGY investors is set at $0.13 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 136.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 64.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EGY is recording an average volume of 1.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.33%, with a gain of 22.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VAALCO Energy Inc. Shares?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing VAALCO Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 152.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in EGY has increased by 2,032.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,121,516 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.65 million, following the purchase of 3,928,232 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EGY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 278.30%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,580,019 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,507,095.

During the first quarter, Wilen Investment Management Corp. subtracted a -89,372 position in EGY. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.51%, now holding 2.74 million shares worth $13.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its EGY holdings by -22.18% and now holds 1.74 million EGY shares valued at $8.73 million with the lessened -0.5 million shares during the period. EGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.